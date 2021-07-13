Chuck Graves, 96, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Chuck Graves, 96, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
