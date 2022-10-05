Cliff E. Kesterson 42 min ago 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff E. Kesterson, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Cliff Kesterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jones East Wenatchee Arrangement Cliff E. Kesterson Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary