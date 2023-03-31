Clyde ‘Chuck’ Thompson 43 min ago 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clyde “Chuck” Thompson, 94, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary