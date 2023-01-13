Cooky Ogle 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cooky Ogle, 73, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Cooky Ogle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ogle Cooky Arrangement Gastronomy Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary