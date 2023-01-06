Courtney Smith 25 min ago 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courtney Smith, 69, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Courtney Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Funeral Home Courtney Smith Jones Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary