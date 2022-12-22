Cynthia L. Tangborn Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cynthia L. Tangborn, 71, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Tangborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Cynthia L. Tangborn Precht Rose Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary