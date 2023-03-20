Dale Keith Huber 36 min ago 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dale Keith Huber, 73, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of Dale Huber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary