Daniel D. Malone 53 min ago 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel D. Malone, 77, of Brewster, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Malone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Daniel D. Malone Barnes Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary