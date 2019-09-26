Daniel James Pickett
Cashmere, WA
Daniel James Pickett of Cashmere, WA, passed away September 6, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1990, to Paul and Linda Pickett. He grew up in Cashmere, where he attended school and graduated from Cashmere High School in 2009. He fell in love with food, became a chef, and worked in many local restaurants.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, Sara Takacs of Cashmere, WA; brother, Andrew Pickett of California; three nieces; one nephew; grandparents, Earl and Karen English; many aunts and uncles; his cousins; and all of his true friends. He loved you all.
A Memorial will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere, WA. Please join us after in the fellowship hall where we will share Dan's favorite foods with you and you can share your favorite memories with us.