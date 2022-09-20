David P. McCarter Sr. 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David P. McCarter Sr., 74, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy. To plant a tree in memory of David McCarter, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement David P. Mccarter Sr. Quincy Funeral Chapel Columbia Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary View Special Section