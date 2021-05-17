Dean Laymance, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

May 19
Service
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
1:00PM
Stemilt Hill Community Church
Quincy, WA 98848
