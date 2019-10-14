Donna Mae Sherrell, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James M. "Jim" Durham, 79, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Sharyl J. Abrahamse, 76, of Waterville, died Oct. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Oliver “Jergy” Jergensen
Oliver “Jergy” Jergensen, 85, of Soap Lake, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Kim E. Beardslee
Kim E. Beardslee, 61, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.