Death Notices Jun 19, 2023

Arnold Arndt, 86, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 18, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Kenneth Hall, 87, of Brewster, died Saturday, June 17, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.