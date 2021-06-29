Helen Louise Hart
Helen Louise Hart, 84, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Dwain John Kennedy
Dwain John Kennedy, 67, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Wenatchee.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Vivian M. Johnson
Vivian M. Johnson, 98, of Cashmere, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Louise C. Mertes
Louise C. Mertes, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dr. Hal Hawley
Dr. Hal Hawley, 76, of Entiat, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Andy L. McElhaney
Andy L. McElhaney, 39, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.