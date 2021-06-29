Helen Louise Hart

Helen Louise Hart, 84, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Dwain John Kennedy

Dwain John Kennedy, 67, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Wenatchee.

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Vivian M. Johnson

Vivian M. Johnson, 98, of Cashmere, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Louise C. Mertes

Louise C. Mertes, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Dr. Hal Hawley

Dr. Hal Hawley, 76, of Entiat, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Andy L. McElhaney

Andy L. McElhaney, 39, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

