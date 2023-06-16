Death Notices Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ella CromwellElla Cromwell, 88, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, June 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Cynthia PhillippiCynthia Phillippi, 73, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Douglas T. MartinsonDouglas T. Martinson, 66, of Cashmere, died Friday, June 9, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Francis M. MullinsFrancis M. Mullins, 75, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Lorraine OttoLorraine Otto, 86, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary