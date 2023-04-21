Death Notices Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert ‘Buck’ DowellRobert “Buck” Dowell, 75, of Cashmere, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Robert 'Bob' ShankRobert "Bob" Shank, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Dan T. ArnoldDan T. Arnold, 62, of Cashmere, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Norman A. LangtonNorman A. Langton, 61, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Loren GlessnerLoren Glessner, 95, of Chelan, died Friday, April 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Guy C. BareGuy C. Bare, 70, of Chelan, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary