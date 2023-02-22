Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merlin J. HoppMerlin J. Hopp, 91, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ornithology Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary