Death Notices Jun 20, 2023

Jeffrey Parsons, 76, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Nancy Vey, 88, of Manson, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Lorna Jean Ullstrom, 99, of Leavenworth, died Monday, June 12, 2023. Arrangements are by Rill's Life Tribute Center, Port Orchard.