Saturday, Jan. 25
Betty Kelley West, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Leavenworth Methodist Church, 418 Evans St. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.
Theresa Marie Kerns Harris, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, with entombment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A 7 p.m. Rosary will be recited on Friday, January 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Bill J. Cousineau, of Waterville: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Waterville Federated Church, 220 W Ash St, Waterville.