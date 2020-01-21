Don E. Thomas

Don E. Thomas, 73, of Peshastin, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Betty West

Betty West, 96, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Nancy Irene (Ward) Thompson

Nancy Irene (Ward) Thompson, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan 19. 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Service information

Apr 10
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, April 10, 2020
1:00PM
Leavenworth First Baptist Church
429 Evans St
Leavenworth, WA 98826
