Tana E. Thorn-HillsTana E. Thorn-Hills, 60, of Peshastin, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Carl H. AndersenCarl H. Andersen, 90, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Susan Jean SalleySusan Jean Salley, 72, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Vicente Cortez HerreraVicente Cortez Herrera, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Juan Carlos GomezJuan Carlos Gomez, 44, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.