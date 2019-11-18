Lester Eugene Boggs

Lester Eugene Boggs, 92, of Winthrop, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Victor Stanfield

Victor Stanfield, 93, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

James Michael Bartosh

James Michael Bartosh, 82, of Cashmere, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Michael Timothy Corcoran

Michael Timothy Corcoran, 71, of Chelan, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Irene Elizabeth Ferguson

Irene Elizabeth Ferguson, 91, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Diane L. Glessner

Diane L. Glessner, 87, of Mansfield, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Paul Givenstift

Paul Givenstift, 89, of Brewster, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.