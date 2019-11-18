Lester Eugene Boggs
Lester Eugene Boggs, 92, of Winthrop, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Victor Stanfield
Victor Stanfield, 93, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
James Michael Bartosh
James Michael Bartosh, 82, of Cashmere, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Michael Timothy Corcoran
Michael Timothy Corcoran, 71, of Chelan, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Irene Elizabeth Ferguson
Irene Elizabeth Ferguson, 91, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Diane L. Glessner
Diane L. Glessner, 87, of Mansfield, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Paul Givenstift
Paul Givenstift, 89, of Brewster, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.