Death Notices 56 min ago 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Della J. FulbrightDella J. Fulbright, 84, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Marilyn Jordan CourtneyMarilyn Jordan Courtney, 88, of Malaga, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.John ‘Butch’ WernerJohn “Butch” Werner, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.John Richards McClanahanJohn Richards McClanahan, 76, of Entiat, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Roy Lee PorterfieldRoy Lee Porterfield, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Janice L. Sunitsch Janice L. Sunitsch, 85, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Paul Herbert CurritPaul Herbert Currit, 92, of Cashmere, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East WenatcheeLynda PheasantLynda Pheasant, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Montene FrazierMontene Frazier, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Kenneth Eugene WoodKenneth Eugene Wood, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary