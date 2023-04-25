Death Notices Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Susan TuchschererSusan Tuchscherer, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, April 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Sean T. HickeySean T. Hickey, 55, of Chelan, died Monday, April 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Loyce ParkerLoyce Parker, 83, of Spokane (formerly of Chelan), died Monday, April, 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Carl H. KjobechCarl H. Kjobech, 85, of Wenatchee, died Friday, April 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary