Joy Deich
Joy Deich, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Albert Donald Kissler
Albert Donald Kissler, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jose Barragan Zamudio
Jose Barragan Zamudio, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Dolores Roeder
Dolores Roeder, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Ian Dunn
Ian Dunn, 60, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Sherry Hawkins
Sherry Hawkins, 80, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jose A. Santos
Jose A. Santos, 54, of Entiat, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Lorene Jones
Lorene Jones, 91, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Joe Pat Faulkner
Joe Pat Faulkner, 89, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Mary Isobel Ennis
Mary Isobel Ennis, 81, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Kenneth Lee Buzard
Kenneth Lee Buzard, 94, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lorinda Gerber
Lorinda Gerber, 73, of Entiat, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Beverly Wagner
Beverly Wagner, 83, of Chelan, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
