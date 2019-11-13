Barbara Nail

Barbara Nail, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

James L. McMahan

James L. McMahan, 77, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Martha Barbara Watts

Martha Barbara Watts, 76, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Bernard 'Bernie' Carnes

Bernard “Bernie” Carnes, 96, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.