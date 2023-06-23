Death Notices Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luz GonzalezLuz Gonzalez, 54, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Sandra Jean CusickSandra Jean Cusick, 83, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Richard Vernon ZornesRichard Vernon Zornes, 77, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 22, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Scott D. WhitmanScott D. Whitman, 69, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Dorothea VandemanDorothea Vandeman, 92 of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary