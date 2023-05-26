Death Notices May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alex TaylorAlex Taylor, 27, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Chris RoumeliotisChris Roumeliotis, 98, of Mukilteo (formerly of Wenatchee), died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Betty BreenBetty Breen, 94, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donald ReedDonald Reed, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Frank OchoaFrank Ochoa, 101, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Alan D. Hart Jr.Alan D. Hart Jr., 48, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Micheal W. BlakerMicheal W. Blaker, 74, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Kenneth KohnhorstKenneth Kohnhorst, 79, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Pearl M. DerwinPearl M. Derwin, 95, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Antonio V. TuckerAntonio V. Tucker, 65, of Entiat, died Monday, May 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Glenn R. BurkepileGlenn R. Burkepile, 84, of Spokane (formerly of East Wenatchee), died Thursday, May 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary