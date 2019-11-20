James L. Fecht
James L. Fecht, 70, of Oroville, died, Nov. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Norine P. Forsgren
Norine P. Forsgren, 80, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Richard Harris Thomason
Richard Harris Thomason, 71, of Brewster, formerly of Chelan and Manson, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Paul Givens Tift
Paul Givens Tift, 89, of Brewster, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Eugene Kilwien
Eugene Kilwien, 80, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Diane D. Shaw
Diane D. Shaw, 64, of Brewster, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.