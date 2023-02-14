Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lynda Anne T. PheasantLynda Anne T. Pheasant, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.John F. AlexiosJohn F. Alexios, 69, of Twisp, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Ruth RinehartRuth Rinehart, 84, of Chelan, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geophysics Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary