Death Notices Nov 28, 2022

George "Bud" BusseGeorge "Bud" Busse, 90, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Larry McCulloughLarry McCullough, 72, of Chelan, died Monday, November 28, 2022. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Robert FarringtonRobert Farrington, 49, of East Wenatchee, died, Monday, November 28, 2022. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.