Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William W. HullWilliam W. Hull, 44, of Chelan, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Mary A. EnslowMary A. Enslow, 97, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William W. Hull Death Notice Arrangement Precht Rose Chapel Mary A. Enslow Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary