Victoria Lee Rosentreter

Victoria Lee Rosentreter, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Rose Marie DeAngelo

Rose Marie DeAngelo, 83, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Ellen Louise Hanford

Ellen Louise Hanford, 86, of Wenatchee died Dec. 24, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Dan Curtis

Dan Curtis, 76, of Malaga, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

