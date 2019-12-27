Victoria Lee Rosentreter
Victoria Lee Rosentreter, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Rose Marie DeAngelo
Rose Marie DeAngelo, 83, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Ellen Louise Hanford
Ellen Louise Hanford, 86, of Wenatchee died Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Dan Curtis
Dan Curtis, 76, of Malaga, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
