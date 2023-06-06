Death Notices Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodney Gene LaymanRodney Gene Layman, 84, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jenelle CurtisJenelle Curtis, 60 of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Dean E. GrobyDean E. Groby, 71, of Leavenworth, died Monday, June 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Mary CochranMary Cochran, 85, of Sequim (formerly of Chelan), died Friday, June 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary