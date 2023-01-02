Death Notices Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denman Lee PittmanDenman Lee Pittman, age 76, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Denman Lee Pittman Neptune Society Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary