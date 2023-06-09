Death Notices Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jesus AparicioJesus Aparicio, 76, of Cashmere, died Wednesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Mathew John RinaldiMathew John Rinaldi, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg.Paula PeckhamPaula Peckham, 94, of Pateros, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Barton Oliver ShivelyBarton Oliver Shively, 86, of Chelan, died Sunday, June 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. Lucinda Carol TerzieffLucinda Carol Terzieff, 70, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Robert Neal 'Rob' TaylorRobert Neal "Rob" Taylor, 47, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Gene Clayton FogelstromGene Clayton Fogelstrom, 89, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.William Donald 'Bill' JeffersonWilliam Donald "Bill" Jefferson, 79, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary