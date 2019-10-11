Karen A. Webb
Karen A. Webb, 76, of Wenatchee, formerly of Chelan, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Clayton Douglas Bailey
Clayton Douglas Bailey, 77, of Brewster, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Reyes Rubio
Reyes Rubio, 76, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Arnold “Arnie” Scown
Arnold “Arnie” Scown, 79, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Hal Lyons
Hal Lyons, 89, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.