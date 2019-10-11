Karen A. Webb

Karen A. Webb, 76, of Wenatchee, formerly of Chelan, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Clayton Douglas Bailey

Clayton Douglas Bailey, 77, of Brewster, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. 2019.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Reyes Rubio

Reyes Rubio, 76, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Arnold “Arnie” Scown

Arnold “Arnie” Scown, 79, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Hal Lyons

Hal Lyons, 89, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. 

