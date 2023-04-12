Death Notices Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terra Dee HughesTerra Dee Hughes, 34, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Ron K. PalmgrenRon K. Palmgren, 83, of Wenatchee, died Monday, April 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Harry HornHarry Horn, 72, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Robert ‘Duck’ DowellRobert “Duck” Dowell, 75, of Cashmere, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Astronomy Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary