Death Notices Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert L. ‘Bob’ SalmonRobert L. “Bob” Salmon, 97, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Conor R. BrazillConor R. Brazill, 24, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Robin A. NewbryRobin A. Newbry, 67, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Elaine TigueElaine Tigue, 85, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ichthyology Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary