Robert 'Bob' Behrens
Robert "Bob" Behrens, 91 of Wenatchee, died Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Roberta Gordon
Roberta Gordon, 76, of Palisades, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.