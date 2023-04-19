Death notices 10 min ago 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert P. BurkeRobert P. Burke, 96, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Brian D. HoagBrian D. Hoag, 67, of Wenatchee, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary