Heather Marie Pflugrath

Heather Marie Pflugrath, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Lonnie B. Tyer

Lonnie B. Tyer, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Anna Bell Myrtle

Anna Bell Myrtle, 90, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

James Hartley

James Hartley, 92, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Lovetta L. Walker

Lovetta L. Walker, 79, of Moses Lake, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Arrangements are by Spokane Cremation, Spokane

Lois Fortune

Lois Fortune, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee

Irene Telles

Irene Telles, 89, of Chelan, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

