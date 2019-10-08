Heather Marie Pflugrath
Heather Marie Pflugrath, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lonnie B. Tyer
Lonnie B. Tyer, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Anna Bell Myrtle
Anna Bell Myrtle, 90, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James Hartley
James Hartley, 92, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Lovetta L. Walker
Lovetta L. Walker, 79, of Moses Lake, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Sept. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Spokane Cremation, Spokane
Lois Fortune
Lois Fortune, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee
Irene Telles
Irene Telles, 89, of Chelan, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.