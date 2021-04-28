Death Notices Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard James ‘Dick’ MurphyRichard James “Dick” Murphy, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard James Murphy Death Notice Arrangement Submit a Death NoticeSubmit an In MemoriamNeed Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 See the full publication here Wenatchee Valley Business World Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington. +5 topical Wenatchee Valley home-building boom just keeps on going By Nevonne McDanielsWorld staff writer Apr 1, 2021 WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley’s home building industry was poised to take off when the pandemic hit last spring. Read more