Stephen B. ReynoldsStephen B. Reynolds, 73, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Shanna RiceShanna Rice, 45, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Richard D. SlusserRichard D. Slusser, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Ellener Van EppsEllener Van Epps, 88, of Chelan, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Pauline MathersPauline Mathers, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.