Death Notices May 23, 2023

Gene Severson, 85, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 20, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Tony V. Tucker, 65, of Entiat, died Monday, May 15, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Ann Malir, 95, of Wenatchee, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.