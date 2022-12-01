Death Notices Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Myra DorseyMyra Dorsey, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Warren McGuireWarren McGuire, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Monroe ChapmanMonroe Chapman, 98, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Shirley Jean HawkesShirley Jean Hawkes, 82, of Cashmere, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Robyn L. CasalRobyn L. Casal, 67, of Chelan, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Eleanor L. BrownEleanor L. Brown, 86, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Milas James HortonMilas James Horton, 90, of Waterville, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Funeral Home Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary