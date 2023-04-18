Death notices Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freddy K. KoslowskiFreddy K. Koslowski, 31, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Roy ‘Spider’ RigganRoy “Spider” Riggan, 91, of Brewster, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152ocain@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Press Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary