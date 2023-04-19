Death notices 49 min ago 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael SalmonsonMichael Salmonson, 71, of Cashmere, died Saturday, April 15, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.William WilfongWilliam Wilfong, 86, of Wenatchee, died Friday, April 14, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Phillip Wayne Shrable Phillip Wayne Shrable, 66, of Omak, died Friday, April 14, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Harold MehelichHarold Mehelich, 99, of Wenatchee, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Howard W. RasmussenHoward W. Rasmussen, 64, of Spokane (formerly of Wenatchee), died Monday, March 13, 2023. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geophysics Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary