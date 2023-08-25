Death Notices Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maria FigueroaMaria Figueroa, 98, of Redding, California, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Troy Alden GrayTroy Alden Gray, 58, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Lewis 'Joe' StampsLewis "Joe" Stamps, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Dale E. LoukDale E. Louk, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary