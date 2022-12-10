Victor B. Moon
Victor B. Moon, 82, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley East Wenatchee.
John Everett Thomas
John Everett Thomas, 85, of Mazama, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Skyler Ryan Roehrick
Skyler Ryan Roehrick, 30, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Patricia Manson-Kinkade
Patricia Manson-Kinkade, 91, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Douglas Lee Holland
Douglas Lee Holland, 63, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Chaim Tomas Angel Rimmey Langendorf
Chaim Tomas Angel Rimmey Langendorf, 11, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Bette Randall
Bette Randall, 88, of Omak, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Wayne T Young
Wayne T Young, 89, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Douglas Anthony Eilers
Douglas Anthony Eilers, 70, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Annette Marie Nelson
Annette Marie Nelson, 48, of Cashmere, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Toveann Delte
Toveann Delte, 59, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Marian Parsley
Marian Parsley, 92, of Leavenworth, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
